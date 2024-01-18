Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 93,373 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 55.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,373 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $23,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period.

IWP opened at $101.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.95. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $105.36. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

