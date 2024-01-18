Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 10,786 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 178,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $10,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Terreno Realty by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 13,997 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Terreno Realty by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,239 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Terreno Realty by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,336,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,993,000 after acquiring an additional 22,692 shares during the period.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty Stock Down 0.3 %

TRNO opened at $61.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.67. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $67.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.20). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.75% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $82.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terreno Realty

In other Terreno Realty news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,368.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $93,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,286.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,049,368.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRNO. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRNO

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.