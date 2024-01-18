Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 143,100 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 817,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,100 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $34,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13,150.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $51.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.22. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $51.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 3.78%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SFM shares. StockNews.com lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.88.

In related news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 102,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $4,182,626.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,666.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 102,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $4,182,626.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,666.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $5,073,205.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,082.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 291,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,876. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

