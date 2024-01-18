Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 35,456 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,456 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.75% of Badger Meter worth $31,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Badger Meter by 15.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Badger Meter by 9.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Badger Meter by 6.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Badger Meter by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $149.17 on Thursday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.93 and a 52 week high of $170.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.78 and its 200 day moving average is $151.91. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.44, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 37.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BMI. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Badger Meter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

