Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys Shares of 1,235,639 Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,235,639 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,915,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 314,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,643 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 227,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 134,927 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 36.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,443,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,651,000 after purchasing an additional 648,231 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks Stock Up 0.2 %

Extreme Networks stock opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.43. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $32.73.

Insider Transactions at Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 112.23%. The company had revenue of $353.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $486,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,090,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,645,053.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

About Extreme Networks

(Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

