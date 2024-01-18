Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,613 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.23% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $11,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.8% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 451,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,248,000 after buying an additional 24,730 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 11,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 48,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $396,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,232.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HALO. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.36.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $36.04 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 7.63.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $216.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.47 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 190.74% and a net margin of 32.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

