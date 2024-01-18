Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 55.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,373 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $23,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $101.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.95. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $105.36.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.