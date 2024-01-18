Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $28.93 Million Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,408 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.57% of Valmont Industries worth $28,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

NYSE VMI opened at $226.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.88. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.63 and a 52-week high of $339.76.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.00.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

