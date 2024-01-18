Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $32.87 Million Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.07% of Cintas worth $32,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in Cintas by 3.3% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cintas by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in Cintas by 1.6% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cintas by 1.1% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.50.

Cintas Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $588.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $423.06 and a 52 week high of $607.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $568.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $523.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

