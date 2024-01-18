Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,203 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.70% of Balchem worth $27,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Balchem by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Balchem by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Balchem by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Balchem by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after buying an additional 17,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Balchem by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,595,000 after buying an additional 46,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Balchem Price Performance

BCPC stock opened at $137.06 on Thursday. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $110.74 and a 52-week high of $150.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Balchem Increases Dividend

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Balchem had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $229.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.47 million. Equities research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Balchem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCPC

Balchem Profile

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.