Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Stock Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 26,590 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.73% of Cohen & Steers worth $22,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,553,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,291,000 after purchasing an additional 42,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 10.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,010,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,579,000 after buying an additional 194,097 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 30.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,622,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,081,000 after buying an additional 380,791 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,334,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,641,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,115,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,669,000 after buying an additional 83,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohen & Steers

In other Cohen & Steers news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,697.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cohen & Steers news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,697.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Elena Dulik sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $45,153.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cohen & Steers Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CNS stock opened at $67.04 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $78.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.55.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $123.74 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

