Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 37,728 Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,728 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 1.37% of ICF International worth $31,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ICF International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ICF International by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in ICF International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 153,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in ICF International by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in ICF International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ICFI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ICF International from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.75.

NASDAQ ICFI opened at $130.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.50. ICF International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.53 and a 1 year high of $145.40.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $501.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.14 million. ICF International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is 15.30%.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total value of $84,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,809.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Wasson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total transaction of $84,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,809.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,169,260. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

