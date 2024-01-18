Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 755 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.07% of Cintas worth $32,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Randolph Co Inc raised its holdings in Cintas by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 69,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 27,293 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,522,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Cintas by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 332,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,813,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 190,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,554,000 after buying an additional 15,587 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $588.89 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $423.06 and a 12-month high of $607.79. The stock has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $568.48 and its 200-day moving average is $523.95.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cintas from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.50.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

