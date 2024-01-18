Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Stock Holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 991,898 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,720 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $27,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PGT Innovations by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,646,000 after purchasing an additional 610,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,984,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,518,000 after buying an additional 58,695 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,598,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,740,000 after buying an additional 55,146 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,368,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,576,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,008,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after acquiring an additional 43,082 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGTI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of PGT Innovations in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PGT Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $80,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,334,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,732,984.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGTI opened at $41.02 on Thursday. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $19.18 and a one year high of $41.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.48 and a 200 day moving average of $31.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.31.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $399.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

