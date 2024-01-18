Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 2,128 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 196,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $24,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EOG opened at $110.63 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.02.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.04%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.73.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

