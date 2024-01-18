Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 258 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in HEICO were worth $11,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HEICO by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,363,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,434,000 after acquiring an additional 40,452 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in HEICO by 3.9% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,198,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,004,000 after buying an additional 44,873 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in HEICO in the first quarter valued at $85,710,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in HEICO by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,584,000 after acquiring an additional 268,584 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of HEICO by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 295,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

Get HEICO alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $260,333.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $97,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $260,333.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 447 shares in the company, valued at $80,254.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on HEICO in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on HEICO from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on HEICO in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HEICO

HEICO Stock Up 0.8 %

HEICO stock opened at $172.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 59.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.17. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $153.63 and a fifty-two week high of $191.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.00.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $936.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s payout ratio is currently 6.87%.

HEICO Profile

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.