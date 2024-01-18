Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 82 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $12,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,389,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24,643,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,458,949,000 after purchasing an additional 291,104 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,693,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,920,175,000 after buying an additional 307,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after buying an additional 1,115,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,283,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,280,143,000 after buying an additional 120,978 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 11,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $260.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $269.43 and a 200 day moving average of $282.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.63 and a twelve month high of $320.90. The firm has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.