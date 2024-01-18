CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Short Interest Down 9.6% in December

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the December 15th total of 2,290,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 495,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

In other CONSOL Energy news, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $333,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $333,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total transaction of $159,426.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,398 shares in the company, valued at $52,919,139.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,732 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy during the first quarter worth about $257,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 6.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy stock opened at $94.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.80. CONSOL Energy has a one year low of $49.35 and a one year high of $114.30.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $569.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.50 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 27.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy will post 18.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

