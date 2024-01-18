Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Constellium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Constellium Price Performance

CSTM stock opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. Constellium has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.74.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Constellium had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellium

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

