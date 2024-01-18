Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Constellium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Constellium in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Shares of CSTM stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.74. Constellium has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $20.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Constellium had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Constellium by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,335,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,979,000 after buying an additional 394,193 shares in the last quarter. Lancaster Investment Management increased its position in Constellium by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 2,604,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,396,000 after buying an additional 173,548 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,219,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,980,000 after purchasing an additional 30,205 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 3rd quarter worth $8,772,000. Finally, Kailix Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 1,171,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,316,000 after purchasing an additional 301,500 shares in the last quarter.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

