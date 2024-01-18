Contrasting American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) & Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF)

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) and Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares American Airlines Group and Exchange Income’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Airlines Group 3.04% -47.30% 3.77% Exchange Income N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Airlines Group and Exchange Income, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Airlines Group 2 10 6 0 2.22 Exchange Income 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

American Airlines Group currently has a consensus price target of $17.68, suggesting a potential upside of 36.71%. Exchange Income has a consensus price target of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.76%. Given Exchange Income’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Exchange Income is more favorable than American Airlines Group.

This table compares American Airlines Group and Exchange Income’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Airlines Group $48.97 billion 0.17 $127.00 million $2.21 5.85 Exchange Income N/A N/A N/A $0.53 63.96

American Airlines Group has higher revenue and earnings than Exchange Income. American Airlines Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exchange Income, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.5% of American Airlines Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.2% of Exchange Income shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of American Airlines Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Airlines Group beats Exchange Income on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a mainline fleet of 925 aircraft. The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc. in December 2013. American Airlines Group Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. The segment also provides after-market aircraft, engines, and component parts to regional airline operators; designs, modifies, maintains, and operates custom sensor-equipped aircraft; and offers pilot flight training, and maritime surveillance and support services in Canada, the Caribbean, and the Middle East. The Manufacturing segment manufactures, sells, and rents temporary access mats, as well as temporary access bridges to provide complete access solutions; unitized window wall systems used primarily in high-rise multi-family residential projects; provides engineering, design, manufacturing, and construction of communication infrastructure, wireless and wireline construction and maintenance services, and technical services; and integrates electrical and control systems. The segment also manufactures precision parts and components primarily used in the aerospace, defense, healthcare, and security sectors; specialized stainless-steel tanks, vessels, and processing equipment; specialized heavy-duty pressure washing and steam systems, commercial water recycling systems, and custom tanks for the transportation of various products, primarily oil, gasoline, and water; and precision sheet metal and tubular products. Exchange Income Corporation was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

