Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,920,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the December 15th total of 9,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.18. Copart has a one year low of $30.51 and a one year high of $51.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Copart will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 101.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Copart by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CPRT shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

