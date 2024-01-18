Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,561 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 945.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 77,616 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 110.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 122,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 64,136 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth $1,060,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 14.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 390,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,624,000 after buying an additional 49,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Copart by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,410,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,695,000 after acquiring an additional 632,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.18. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.51 and a twelve month high of $51.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

