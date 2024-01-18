Corcel (LON:CRCL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.25

Shares of Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.24 ($0.02), with a volume of 18706025 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.14 ($0.01).
Corcel Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.91, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of £20.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.43.
Corcel Company Profile
Corcel Plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources and battery metals. The company owns a 41% interest in the Mambare nickel-cobalt project with license EL1390 covering an area of 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and Canegrass Lithium Project It has option to acquire a 100% interest in the Mt.
