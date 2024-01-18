Cormark Raises Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target to C$1.00

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Free Report) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CJR.B has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.15 to C$1.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$1.20 to C$0.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$1.90 to C$1.10 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1.46.

CJR.B stock opened at C$0.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$168.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40, a PEG ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.46. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of C$0.50 and a 12-month high of C$2.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.00.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

