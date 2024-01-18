Cosmos (ATOM) Price Tops $9.76 on Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 18th. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $9.76 or 0.00023321 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.74 billion and approximately $114.43 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00081361 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00028143 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007396 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006460 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 383,273,540 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

