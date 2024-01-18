Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Stock Position Cut by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 1,976.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.87.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

NYSE CTRA opened at $24.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.23. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

