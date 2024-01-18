Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Raises Dividend to $1.02 Per Share

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.0217 per share on Thursday, January 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.58.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Down 0.9 %

GLDI stock opened at $142.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.79 and its 200-day moving average is $140.41. The company has a market cap of $56.88 million, a P/E ratio of 182.35 and a beta of 0.10. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $131.47 and a twelve month high of $151.80.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 470,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 56,048 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 573.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 418,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 356,473 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 35,548 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

