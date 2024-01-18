Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Short Interest Down 13.6% in December

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the December 15th total of 5,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 873,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Insider Activity at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $112,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,298 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,872,619.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marc Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,601 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,748,528.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,975,305 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,901,000 after buying an additional 644,128 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,640,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,261,000 after purchasing an additional 38,523 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,325,000 after purchasing an additional 674,301 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,237,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,324,000 after purchasing an additional 18,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,947 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRNX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.90.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CRNX opened at $36.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 0.51. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $38.98.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.12). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.04% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

