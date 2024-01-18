Critical Comparison: PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) & Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO)

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) and Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares PDD and Edgio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDD 23.25% 34.07% 17.64% Edgio -35.10% -45.85% -18.07%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PDD and Edgio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDD $18.93 billion 9.88 $4.57 billion $4.45 31.84 Edgio $338.60 million 0.15 -$136.52 million ($0.64) -0.33

Analyst Ratings

PDD has higher revenue and earnings than Edgio. Edgio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PDD and Edgio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDD 0 0 10 0 3.00 Edgio 0 2 1 0 2.33

PDD presently has a consensus target price of $128.04, indicating a potential downside of 9.93%. Edgio has a consensus target price of $1.08, indicating a potential upside of 401.31%. Given Edgio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Edgio is more favorable than PDD.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.1% of PDD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of Edgio shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of PDD shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Edgio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

PDD has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edgio has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PDD beats Edgio on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace. It focuses on bringing businesses and people into the digital economy. The company was formerly known as Pinduoduo Inc. and changed its name to PDD Holdings Inc. in February 2023. PDD Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Edgio

Edgio, Inc. provides edge-enabled software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides platform, media, and application solutions. It also offers cloud security, edge compute, origin storage, and support services. In addition, the company provides content delivery, video content management, and streaming services, performance services for website and web application and security; professional services, cloud storage, and edge computing services. The company was formerly known as Limelight Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Edgio, Inc. in June 2022. Edgio, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

