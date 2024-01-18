Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stake Boosted by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,269 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caden Capital Partners LP increased its position in Crown Castle by 75.6% in the second quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 342,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,995,000 after buying an additional 147,329 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter worth $2,123,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the third quarter worth $8,927,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,214,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in Crown Castle by 130.3% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 10,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCI stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.81. 330,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,415. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.09. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $153.98. The company has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC began coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.44.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

