Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Short Interest Down 10.3% in December

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the December 15th total of 3,290,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Insider Activity at Crown

In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,296.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,864 shares in the company, valued at $8,841,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,264 shares in the company, valued at $59,238,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $1,089,296.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,535 shares of company stock worth $2,435,172. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 68.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,889,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,032,815,000 after buying an additional 4,836,470 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 202.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,019,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,774,000 after buying an additional 2,020,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth $123,506,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 55.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,709,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,107 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 41.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,213,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,886,000 after purchasing an additional 654,082 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Crown from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.09.

Crown Price Performance

CCK traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,313. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.62. Crown has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $96.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.73. Crown had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Crown’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Crown’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

