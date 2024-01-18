Csenge Advisory Group Buys 3,494 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Financial Life Advisors increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 66,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 12,968 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,621,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,009,000 after buying an additional 7,569,304 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 188,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,331,000 after buying an additional 19,031 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.33. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.