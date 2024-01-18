Csenge Advisory Group Has $20.68 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Csenge Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $474.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $465.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $450.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $382.37 and a 52-week high of $480.85.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

