Csenge Advisory Group Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $456.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $450.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $444.87. The stock has a market cap of $113.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.51. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $495.23.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

