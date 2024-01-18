Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 11,741 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 11,741 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 26,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Down 1.7 %

WMB stock opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.67. The company has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.10. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $37.45.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WMB. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

