Csenge Advisory Group Takes Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 42,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 33,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.59 on Thursday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $50.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.59.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

