Csenge Advisory Group Trims Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Danaher by 14.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Phraction Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 141.2% during the second quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 77,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,653,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of DHR stock opened at $224.58 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $247.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.14. The company has a market cap of $165.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Danaher

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.