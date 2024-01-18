Csenge Advisory Group Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,382 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,258,000 after buying an additional 49,153,855 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,611,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2,972.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 398,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,902,000 after acquiring an additional 385,716 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 982.7% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 341,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,442,000 after acquiring an additional 310,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reframe Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,695,000.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $77.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.75. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

