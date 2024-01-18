CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CSX during the first quarter valued at $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in CSX by 12.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in CSX by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in CSX by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX opened at $34.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.07. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.17.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

