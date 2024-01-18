CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its position in CSX by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 897.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.47. 1,317,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,883,470. The firm has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Susquehanna raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.17.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

