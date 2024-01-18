CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Short Interest Down 7.8% in December

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 857,600 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the December 15th total of 930,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 35.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading cut their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Down 0.5 %

CTO traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $16.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,824. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. CTO Realty Growth has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10.

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is currently -353.48%.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

