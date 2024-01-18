Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $137.40 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 504,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 2.4% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $137,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,755,906 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after purchasing an additional 499,927 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,332,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,889,000 after buying an additional 178,211 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $918,324,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $2.11 on Thursday, hitting $313.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,002. The company’s 50-day moving average is $303.33 and its 200 day moving average is $288.74. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $314.77. The firm has a market cap of $102.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

