Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) versus InCapta (OTCMKTS:INCT) Financial Comparison

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) and InCapta (OTCMKTS:INCT – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cumulus Media and InCapta’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cumulus Media $953.51 million 0.09 $16.24 million ($1.07) -4.64 InCapta N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cumulus Media has higher revenue and earnings than InCapta.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cumulus Media -2.27% -2.29% -0.57% InCapta N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cumulus Media and InCapta, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cumulus Media 0 0 2 0 3.00 InCapta 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cumulus Media presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 91.15%. Given Cumulus Media’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cumulus Media is more favorable than InCapta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.4% of Cumulus Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Cumulus Media shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cumulus Media beats InCapta on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc., an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 404 stations in 85 markets, as well as approximately 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners. In addition, the company provides digital marketing services, such as email marketing, geo-targeted display and video solutions, website and microsite building, hosting, social media management, reputation management, and search engine marketing and optimization. The company serves advertisers through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms. Cumulus Media Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About InCapta

InCapta, Inc. operates as a media holding company. It is primarily involved in the pre-production of two full-length movies; development of a weekly half hour television show; and production of a radio talk show with LeadingEdgeRadio.com. InCapta, Inc. is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

