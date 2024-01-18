CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Shares Gap Down to $76.99

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $76.99, but opened at $73.13. CVS Health shares last traded at $73.03, with a volume of 2,535,122 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Trading Down 4.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.75. The firm has a market cap of $94.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,425,416,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,919,159,000 after buying an additional 6,194,441 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $389,723,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

