CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Short Interest Update

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,648,400 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the December 15th total of 4,161,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 36,484.0 days.
CyberAgent Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CYAGF remained flat at $6.10 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.57. CyberAgent has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $9.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.15.
CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter. CyberAgent had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.80%.
CyberAgent Company Profile
CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CyberAgent
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Rio Tinto and BHP stock: Can mining giants unearth profit growth?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Spirit Airlines stock faces major turbulence post merger block
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Qualcomm stock poised for breakout
Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.