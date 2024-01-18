CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Short Interest Update

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,648,400 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the December 15th total of 4,161,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 36,484.0 days.

CyberAgent Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CYAGF remained flat at $6.10 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.57. CyberAgent has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $9.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.15.

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter. CyberAgent had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.80%.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

