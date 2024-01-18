Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 14,947 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,947 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in 3M by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of 3M by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.10.

3M Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE MMM opened at $106.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $127.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.24.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

