Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29,082 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 94,950.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,719,388,000 after purchasing an additional 96,362,586 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,279 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.72.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR opened at $92.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.16%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

