Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,117 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $15,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 61.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 30.8% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $238.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a PE ratio of 56.11, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.47. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.38 and a 52-week high of $245.88.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total value of $461,691.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,569,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $461,691.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,569,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,170 shares of company stock valued at $5,422,292. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.15.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

