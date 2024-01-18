Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $18.81 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,259 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $18,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 2,142.9% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $181.00 on Thursday. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $189.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.89 and a 200-day moving average of $164.62.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upgraded shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.21.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

